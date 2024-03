Sinkhole on Interstate 5 in Sacramento County causes delays

Sinkhole on Interstate 5 in Sacramento County causes delays

Sinkhole on Interstate 5 in Sacramento County causes delays

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - A lane on northbound Interstate 5 is closed in Sacramento County due to a sinkhole, Caltrans District 10 said.

The sinkhole is in the second lane north of Twin Cities Road, where Caltrans has closed the lane.

Caltrans said traffic is black up to Thornton Road and people should expect delays.

It's unknown when the lane will reopen or how large the sinkhole is.