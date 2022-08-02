Big rig driver suffers minor injuries after crashing off I-5 near Elk Grove
SACRAMENTO – A big rig driver has been taken to the hospital after a crash off Interstate 5 near Elk Grove early Tuesday morning.
The crash happened on the northbound side of the freeway just before 4:30 a.m. south of Hood-Franklin Road.
Both a big rig and a box truck were involved in the crash, which sent the semi off the road and into a tree.
Despite the big rig wrapping around the tree, the driver only suffered minor injuries.
The box truck driver – who was not hurt in the crash – reported that he was bumped from the behind by the big rig, who was apparently swerving to get around a vehicle that had cut in front of him.
Traffic remains slow through the area. Drivers heading towards Elk Grove should try and take Highway 99 to avoid the slowdown.
