Big rig driver suffers minor injuries after crashing off I-5 near Elk Grove

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A big rig driver has been taken to the hospital after a crash off Interstate 5 near Elk Grove early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on the northbound side of the freeway just before 4:30 a.m. south of Hood-Franklin Road.

Both a big rig and a box truck were involved in the crash, which sent the semi off the road and into a tree.

Despite the big rig wrapping around the tree, the driver only suffered minor injuries.

The box truck driver – who was not hurt in the crash – reported that he was bumped from the behind by the big rig, who was apparently swerving to get around a vehicle that had cut in front of him.

Traffic remains slow through the area. Drivers heading towards Elk Grove should try and take Highway 99 to avoid the slowdown. 

First published on August 2, 2022 / 6:47 AM

