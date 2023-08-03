Hyundai, Kia recall over 90,000 vehicles over oil-pump fire risk

Hyundai Motor and Kia have recalled more than 91,000 recently released U.S. vehicles because of a potential fire hazard in their newer models.

The electrical components of the vehicles' oil pump assemblies may overheat, increasing the risk of a fire, according to a recall notice posted Thursday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Kia and Hyundai advised customers to park affected vehicles "outside and away from structures" until recall repairs are complete.

Recall affects new models

The recall covers Hyundai's 2023-2024 Palisade, 2023 Tucson, Sonata, Elantra, and Kona vehicles. Kia has recalled its 2023 Soul and Sportage cars, in addition to its 2023-2024 Seltos vehicles.

The companies plan to notify owners of recalled car models of any potential defects by late September. Dealers will inspect and replace the defective electric oil pump controllers for free, as needed.

Consumers with questions about the vehicle recalls can contact Kia at 1-800-333-4542, using reference number SC275, or Hyundai at 1-855-371-9460, using reference number 246. Car owners can also call the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) at 1-888-327-4236 for more information.