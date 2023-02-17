Watch CBS News
Husband arrested on suspicion of murder in case of Fairfield couple reported missing

FAIRFIELD – A Fairfield man who was originally reported missing with his wife is now suspected in her murder, detectives say.

On Thursday, Fairfield police announced that 61-year-old Greg Hobson and his wife, 53-year-old Anu Anand Hobson, were reported missing and asked for help in finding them. The pair's vehicle was captured by a FLOCK camera near Elk Grove Boulevard in the Sacramento area on Tuesday.

Now, on Friday, Fairfield police say Greg Hobson and the vehicle the pair were believed were traveling in was found – but Anu Anand Hobson was nowhere to be found.

Evidence collected have led police to believe that Anu Anand Hobson was killed, police say. No further details on the evidence was released.

Greg Hobson has been arrested by detectives, Fairfield police say.

Anyone who may have seen him or his wife, or who may have noticed any suspicious activity involving the pair's vehicle (a silver 2021 Toyota Tacoma with the California license plate number 21170G3), to contact detectives. 

First published on February 17, 2023

