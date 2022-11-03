Hundreds of people gather in Folsom to raise money for homeless people

Watch CBS News
FOLSOM -- Hundreds of people are gathering in Folsom for a two-mile walk with their dogs to raise money for homeless people.

The two-mile walk is put on by the Homeless Assistance Resource Team, a non-profit community-based volunteer organization assisting those experiencing homelessness.

"The funds for the walk are going be going to transitional housing and emergency shelters for our unhoused citizens in the city of Folsom," said a representative.

Organizers say that the goal is to help the unhoused become self-sufficient. 

First published on November 3, 2022 / 5:40 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

