Hundreds of crime survivors rally at Capitol to demand more resources for healing, not harsher punishment

SACRAMENTO - On Tuesday, hundreds of crime survivors rallied at the California State Capitol steps in Sacramento pushing state leaders to prevent crime and harm.

The group Survivors Speak is asking lawmakers for more mental health services and trauma recovery. The group believes the solution to violence is not harsher punishment, but more resources for healing.

"Safety is more than the absence of crime," said Tinisch Hollins, a crime survivor and executive director of Californians for Safety and Justice. "Safety is well-being."

The group says it needs funding to provide services because when you need mental health help, you do not need it in a year, but now.

"If you want to see change in violence, you have to invest in services," said Tashante McCoy who came from Stockton for the march.

McCoy was still emotional after her brother Terry was murdered in Stockton in 2012. This is the year with the most homicides in that community to date.

"Spaces like this provide an environment where people can be inspired and empowered to go from being just a survivor to thriving," said McCoy.

People placed photos of their loved ones who were killed in violent crimes on the steps of the Capitol. There were also opportunities for massage therapy, art therapy and speaking with counselors.

"Healing is a very personal thing," said one of Polly Klaas's sisters.

Polly Klaas was kidnapped and murdered when she was 12 years old during a slumber party in Petaluma in 1993.

"We were used for this incarceration agenda," said her sisters Annie and Jess Nichol. "We need to be putting our resources to helping people heal rather than lock them up."

They believe that the three strikes law is not the solution to this violence.

"We are not done," said Hollins. "We are not done. There is more to do California."

Survivors Speak says in its 10 years, 14 laws have already been passed to help violent crime survivors. They are still pushing for more change.

"If you really care about public safety, we are going to know by the way our survivors say needs to happen right now," said Hollins.

The group is supporting bipartisan bills that would expand excused leave for students grieving the loss of a family member, increase access to victims' compensation and create pathways for those who have been the victim of police violence to access support through the state's victim compensation program.

This was the 10th annual Survivors Speak conference. It also included a dinner gala and program on Monday.