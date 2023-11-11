Hundreds gather for Veteran’s Day parade in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Hundreds gathered at the California State Capital for Sacramento's Veteran's Day Parade and the ceremony had an important milestone, honoring 75 years of women's integration in the military.

It's also the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.

State and city leaders were among those who gathered at Saturday's event.

California's Veterans Affairs Secretary Lindsey Syn read the annual proclamation honoring California veterans, all 1.6 million of them across the state.

"And my agency's responsibility is to connect those veterans and their family members with the benefits they have earned and deserve," Syn said.

Veterans are also being honored at the American Legion Magellan Post 604. They're hosting a Veterans Day dinner party in south Sacramento.

Organizers say the event is open to the public and is all about comradery.

The event also doubles up as a fundraiser for the renovation of the 73-year-old Magellan Hall.