Hundreds of spectators cited during massive San Jose sideshow

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose issued hundreds of citations, impounded at least 20 cars and investigated a possible carjacking during overnight sideshow enforcement.

It was part of a new, aggressive response to an old problem that's been plaguing Bay Area cities.

The sideshow activity started around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night with hundreds of cars and people blocking the intersection of Virginia Street and 7th Street.

After a while, they left and made their way to the intersection of Monterey Highway and Branham Lane.

That was where San Jose police were coordinating their strategy to block the cars in place.

Once the police closed off every escape route, they moved in and detained about 500 cars along with participants and spectators.

In an unprecedented move, police detained all of the sideshow spectators and handed out 720 tickets. No Bay Area city has ever written so many tickets at one sideshow.

Police said most of tickets were for spectators. Each ticket can cost up to $1,000. In addition, police called the parents of 82 minors.

Police impounded at least 20 cars which will cost $3,000 to $4,000 each for the owners to retrieve.

Police also recovered a ghost gun and two stolen vehicles.

"This is new, 'hooray for San Jose P.D.' That seems to be a new course of action and thank you to the city of San Jose," said Kristy Hughes, who lives near the intersection.

Oakland has a bigger sideshow problem than San Jose. Some question why Oakland, San Francisco and other cities don't go after the spectators.

One Oakland officer told KPIX that's because San Jose and Antioch are the only two Bay Area cities that have laws allowing them to cite spectators.

"I am surprised that Oakland hasn't had that law, because they've had that problem for years," Hughes said.

Oakland's public safety committee is scheduled to look at the idea of citing spectators on Tuesday. They may then send a proposal to the city council.

As for San Jose residents, they're happy with the crackdown.

"Hopefully, this is going to send a message that says 'look, don't come down here,'" Hughes said.