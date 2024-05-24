Hundreds celebrate Dragon Boat Festival in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Some incredible support was brought forward for the Asian community this week with hundreds celebrating the Dragon Boat Festival in Sacramento.

I had a chance to co-host the event, and now we're seeing just how much of an impact this cultural celebration has on the community.

It was a night of music, dancing and colorful cultural performances. The 29th annual Dragon Boat Festival was a celebration rich in Asian culture but one that transcends boundaries, stressing the importance of loyalty and commitment across the community.

With more than 550 people who attended helping to raise more than $85,000, it proved to be one of OCA Sacramento's biggest dragon boat celebrations yet.

"What does this event drive home to the community?" I asked Greg Jung, the executive vice president and immediate past president of OCA Sacramento.

So the Dragon Boat Festival, it started about 2,300 years in China to celebrate a life of an advocacy poet. And then key one.

And his purpose was to advocate for the rights of the average citizen in china. Well, we translate that to oca. Here in sacramento

OCA Sacramento is an advocacy group working to advance the social, political and economic well-being of Asian Pacific

Islander Americans. The group pushes for higher education, economic development and youth mentorship through community outreach.

In 2023 alone, they participated in nearly 100 events throughout the Greater Sacramento area. This year's Dragon Boat Festival topped them all.