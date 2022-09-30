Human remains found in Foresthill area, investigation underway

FORESTHILL – An investigation is underway after human remains were found in Foresthill this week.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says the discovery was made Wednesday morning along Cold Springs Drive.

Deputies immediately launched an investigation after confirming that it was human remains.

"We want to reassure community members we don't believe there is any imminent threat or danger to them at this time," the sheriff's office said in a statement on the discovery.

No other details about the investigation have been released.