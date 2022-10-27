Human remains discovered in Calaveras County

CALAVERAS COUNTY - Authorities in Calaveras County are analyzing human remains that were found in a rugged area over the weekend.

On Sunday around 10:30 a.m., the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office was notified of possible humans. The caller said that he was hunting in a steep, rugged area of Ponderosa Way east of the North Fork of the Mokelumne River when he discovered the remains.

` Calaveras County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff's office detectives and a forensic anthropologist hiked to the spot in the Mokelumne River Canyon and confirmed the remains were human.

The Calaveras County Search and Rescue Team was able to take the remains to the road where they were then moved to the Calaveras County Coroner.

It's not immediately known how the person died. Their identity and cause of death are unknown.