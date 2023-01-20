Watch CBS News
Local News

Human remains found in Calaveras County identified as missing Concord man

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

CALAVERAS COUNTY — Human remains located in a rugged area in Calaveras County last October have been identified as those of a Concord man who was missing for more than a year.

The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that the deceased was identified as Steve Delaney, Jr., 42, who was reported missing out of the county around August 2021.

Authorities did not say if a cause of death has been determined.

The caller who initially reported the finding told authorities that he was hunting in a steep, rugged area of Ponderosa Way east of the North Fork of the Mokelumne River when he discovered the remains.

Sheriff's office detectives and a forensic anthropologist hiked to the spot in the Mokelumne River Canyon and confirmed the remains were human.

The Calaveras County Search and Rescue Team was able to take the remains to the road where they were then moved to the Calaveras County Coroner.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on January 19, 2023 / 5:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.