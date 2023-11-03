Hughson woman, 21, killed in Ceres crash; DUI suspect arrested

CERES – A DUI suspect is under arrest after a two-vehicle crash left a Hughson woman dead.

Ceres police said, just after 4 p.m. Thursday, police officers and medics responded to the intersection of Hatch and Faith Home roads to investigate a crash.

One of the two drivers involved, a 21-year-old Hughson woman, was ejected in the crash. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene, police said.

Officers said other driver, identified by Ceres police as 31-year-old Empire resident Dylan Wilson, allegedly showed signs of being intoxicated. Wilson was soon arrested and is facing charges of DUI and second-degree murder.

The name of the Hughson woman killed in the crash has not been released by authorities at this time.

Police are still looking for any possible witnesses of the crash.