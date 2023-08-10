How to watch the San Francisco 49ers preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders

The San Francisco 49ers kick off their preseason this Sunday, facing their former Bay Area rivals the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

San Francisco has always gotten the most out of its cornerbacks. Charvarius Ward gives the 49ers a higher ceiling at the position with Deommodore Lenoir, Isaiah Oliver and Samuel Womack sliding into roles. Read more.

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders on 8/13

CBS13 will be carrying the game on TV, but it will also be available to live stream on the CBSSacramento.com home page

• What: San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Preseason Game

• Date: Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023

• Time: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

• On TV: CBS13

• Online stream: Live on the CBSSacramento.com home page and on your mobile or streaming device.

• Online stats: Follow the stats live on CBSSports.com.