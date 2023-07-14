How to watch CBS News Sacramento's coverage of opening day of the California State Fair & Food Festival

SACRAMENTO -- Coverage of the opening day of the 2023 California State Fair & Food Festival will air Friday on CBS13 and CBS News Sacramento.

The California State Fair & Food Festival happens annually at Cal Expo in Sacramento. The 17-day event (July 14-30) showcases the state's culture, industries, and agriculture and features a carnival, blue-ribbon animal displays, concerts, food competitions, culinary attractions, fireworks, and more.

For those who can't attend the first day of the California State Fair & Food Festival in person, or want to see what it has to offer, CBS News Sacramento and CBS13 are coming to you live from the event and giving you a preview of some of the event's main attractions.

Upwards of 650,000 spectators are anticipated to attend the event. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the 2022 California State Fair & Food Festival saw a total of 652,873 people come through the gates, an 8.9 percent increase in attendance over the 2019 event. The event saw declining attendance leading up to the pandemic hiatus, and despite a slight increase in 2019, numbers were still down around 40 percent of attendance was in the early 2000s.

Also, in 2022, about 20,000 pounds of candy was bought from the event's Candy Maze Selfie Station, and Milos Corndogs went through around 10,000 pounds of batter.

Coverage of the California State Fair & Food Festival's opening day will air on Friday at 4 p.m. Pacific Time on CBS13 and will stream here and on the CBS News Sacramento app.