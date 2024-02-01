How to see if a skimmer has been attached to a store's credit card reader

How to tell if a skimming device is attached to credit card reader How to tell if a skimming device is attached to credit card reader 01:45

MINNEAPOLIS — If you use self-checkout at grocery stores, you need to be mindful of a scam police recently found in Minnesota. Someone attached a skimming device to a credit card reader at a store in Rochester.

The difference can be hard to spot. If you look carefully you should be able to see the reader appears slightly wider in some areas, but that's usually a virtually unrecognizable difference to the average eye.

Skimming devices rose in prominence over the past decade on card readers at gas pumps and ATMs. The device at the Rochester self-checkout even caught police off guard.

"These machines can be on payment devices for quite a while before anyone discovers them," Rochester Police Lt. Ryan Lodermeier said. "Fortunately the retail store did an excellent job of being aware, seeing something that was odd and addressing it and calling us right away."

Luckily, no customers were scammed because the skimmer was quickly spotted.

MORE TIPS ON SPOTTING SKIMMING DEVICES

If a credit card machine looks weird or tampered with, compare it to other card readers near you to see if there's a difference.

Check if the card reader is loose, off-center, or if parts on it wiggle.

If you're unsure, head to a register that has a person working at it.

Police are still searching for the people who attached the skimmers in Rochester.