How to give back through Sacramento-area food banks this Thanksgiving

Donations to local food banks help serve Thanksgiving dinner to those in need

SACRAMENTO – There are so many people across the Sacramento area who depend on their local food banks week after week, and it's donations that help them have a wonderful dinner on Thanksgiving.

What better way to give back during this holiday season than to donate to your local food bank?

"We've really seen the lines that our food distributions continue to grow throughout the year," said Kevin Buffalino with the Sacramento Food Bank.

Collections and distributions from Sacramento to Yolo County are on overdrive trying to help families this Thanksgiving holiday.

Walking the halls through Yolo County Food Bank, you can see they're gearing up for this Turkey Day by providing to those in need.

"We're going to see what families need to put together that great Thanksgiving meal across different cultures," said Karen Baker with the Yolo County Food Bank.

That includes a produce box and turkeys for over 2,200 households. However, there's still a need – not just with donations but with volunteers.

"We package food on a weekly basis but we need volunteers," Baker said. "We have over 1,800 volunteers that work with us at the Yolo Food Bank, and we need more."

Just south of Sacramento, for nearly 50 years, the Elk Grove Food Bank has been feeding the needs of residents. With inflation hitting so many households, they say there's even more need.

"This year, there's actually more than twice the need than last year," said Elk Grove Vice Mayor Kevin Spease. "It seems like every year we say 'We need more help, we need more help,' but the numbers are showing, particularly from the sign-up to people who need assistance this Thanksgiving."

There are many ways to give to the food banks.

The Yolo Food Bank will host its holiday food distributions on Friday and Saturday. The Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services will also host its 30th annual Run to Feed the Hungry on Thanksgiving. You can visit the Elk Grove Food Bank website on how you can volunteer and donate.

If you would like to donate, you can check out your local food banks' websites.