How are record-breaking lottery funds spent in Sacramento schools?

SACRAMENTO — The Mega Millions is breaking records and it means more money in the pocket of public education. As we see more historic highs, it means a lucky lotto winner isn't the only one cashing in.

"Tickets for Mega Millions are $2 and Californians should feel comfortable that about 80 cents of every Mega Millions ticket sold in California, is going right into the pot of money for schools," said Carolyn Becker with the California Lottery. "The California Lottery has raised more than $1.5 billion for Sacramento County schools alone."

Becker also detailed that how and where the money is spent when allocated to districts is up to local leaders.

"It's the local decision makers who know most about the need in their district or their county," Becker said. "It translates into a drop in the proverbial school budget bucket, so to speak, but we do hear from teachers and educators and principals all the time how worthy the funding is."

Those who are appreciative of the budget include the Robla Elementary School District. They use their allocated half a million dollars on a number of things including funding their school libraries. The district's Chief Business Official, Gerardo Castillo, says 100% of their elementary library campuses are thanks to the funding from the lottery.

"The lottery is making an impact for the school districts. It's not something we rely on but it's needed," Castillo said. "It's still supplemental. It's only about 1.3% of our budget."

The allocation is based on lottery earnings for the year, school size, and student attendance. Districts can decide how they use their restricted and unrestricted funds. The union for Sacramento City Unified School District has been a vocal critic of the district's use of funds.

"The average teacher in Sac City certainly could not say where that money is or that they've seen it," said Nikki Milevsky, the president of the Sacramento City Teacher Association. "It is somewhat difficult to track it through a district's budget even for those who pay close attention to a district's budget."

We reached out to Sacramento City Unified for a breakdown of where the funds are being used and received the following statement: