How much money do you need to retire? Here's what experts recommend

As the Baby Boomer generation ages, more and more Americans are entering — or preparing to enter — retirement. In fact, according to Social Security Administration data, the number of Americans receiving Social Security jumped by 10 million between 2012 and 2022 alone.

Unfortunately, Social Security will only get you so far. How much do you need in addition to those benefits to retire comfortably? That varies by person — but there are some general rules you can follow, according to experts. Below, we'll break down how much you should have stowed away prior to retirement — and how to increase that amount as your retirement date approaches.

How much should you save for retirement?

The exact amount you should have ready for retirement varies widely. It depends on the lifestyle you're looking to have, your location, who you're supporting and many other details.

As David Rosenstrock, director at Wharton Wealth Planning, explains, "There's no 'one size fits all' solution as to how much you need for retirement."

Still, there are rough guidelines you can follow. Some experts say to have at least eight to 10 times your salary available to you once you enter retirement. Others say you need at least 65% to 80% of your pre-retirement income available to you each year.

There are also general savings recommendations by age, and, finally, there's the 4% rule, too.

"The 4% rule is a guideline stating that you should take out only about 4% of your retirement savings annually," Rosenstrock says.

How to determine what you need

To get a solid feel for how much you'll need in retirement, there are a few steps you can take. First, estimate your retirement expenses.

"Consider your expected living costs during retirement, including housing, healthcare, food, transportation, leisure activities, and any other expenses you anticipate," says Derek DiManno, a financial advisor at Flagship Asset Services. "Be realistic and account for inflation."

From that number, subtract the benefits you already know are coming to you in retirement — things like Social Security benefits, pensions, investment returns, rental income and other assets. That's the funding gap you'll need to make up.

"You may find out that there is a disconnect between your desired lifestyle and your ability to fund it," Rosenstrock says. "When budgeting, it can be useful to break out your spending into needs and wants."

How to save more for retirement

If you don't have enough stowed away for retirement, there are many ways to increase those funds — both early on in your career and as you inch closer to retirement age.

Use employer matches

If you're young, then maximize your use of IRAs, 401Ks, and employer-sponsored retirement plans, especially if they offer employer-matched contributions.

"Take advantage of employer matches," DiManno says. "If your employer offers a retirement savings match, contribute enough to maximize the match. This effectively provides you with additional money toward retirement."

Make catch-up contributions

If you're on the older end — 50 or older, to be exact — you can actually start contributing more to your retirement accounts than other age groups are allowed (anywhere from $1,000 to $7,500 more). These "catch-up" contributions can help you grow your retirement funds quicker than other age groups.

"These limits will increase with inflation, allowing your savings to keep up with rising living costs," Rosenstrock says.

Cut expenses or downsize

At any age, reducing your expenses can be a good way to pad your retirement funds. Canceling one subscription, for example, might give you $10 per month and $120 per year to put in your retirement accounts. If invested early on, that amount could grow considerably by the time you retire.

You can also consider downsizing, particularly if you're nearing retirement.

"If your housing costs are substantial, downsizing to a smaller home or relocating to a less expensive area can free up funds that can be redirected towards retirement savings," DiManno says.

Get help from a pro

Mapping out a personalized plan is critical to a successful retirement. If you want to ensure your retirement funds are adequate, consider speaking to a financial advisor or investment professional. They can help you customize savings and investing strategies that fit your specific goals.