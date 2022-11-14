How much is too much to pay for a ski resort visit? Tahoe visit could cost hundreds

High prices for ski slopes send possible guests looking to save money

TAHOE — Skiers are looking for chances to save money as the cost of entry to resorts becomes more expensive.

The combination of high gas prices, inflation, and the rising cost of lift tickets may have a guest paying hundreds of dollars for a winter vacation.

At Palisades Ski Resort, a daily lift ticket for one adult will cost between $119 to $195 and $107 to $176 for teens.

Heavenly Mountain Ski Resorts and its partnered restored are leaning on multiday passes.

"When our customers commit in advance, it provides a much more stable business environment for us," said Chief Operating Officer of Heavenly Mountain Tom Fortune.

Getting to Tahoe is costly too. A round-trip from Sacramento to Tahoe will cost an average driver at least $60.

Kirstin Guinn, Marketing Director, North Lake Tahoe Resort Association, says there are ways to make a Tahoe trip on a budget.

"If you can come up on a Thursday or Friday, and even if you end up staying for the weekend and making it a multiday trip, those days in the middle of the week will be more affordable," she said.

Glenn also says there are cheaper alternatives to skiing, such as nordic skiing, snowshoeing, and sledding.