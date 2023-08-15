How California schools are addressing chronic absenteeism

SACRAMENTO — California is seeing the least number of students showing up to the classroom in an alarming trend of chronic absenteeism. Data shows chronic absenteeism went from about 12% in the school year before the pandemic to 30% in 2021-2022.

Educators told CBS13 that the key to getting kids to schools like this is by giving them the resources that will allow them to thrive.

"Some students had barriers such as transportation. Some families had food situations, and some had daycare issues," said Melinda Meza, the director of communications for the Stockton Unified School District.

Meza said their Child Welfare Attendance Department officers have been making home visits to help remove these barriers that are driving chronic absenteeism.

"Instead of 'You're in trouble,' it's 'How can we help? What can we do to give you the resources you need?' " Meza said.

Last year, the officers visited thousands of homes and brought thousands of kids back to class. More than 800 Stockton homes were visited this summer ahead of the new school year.

"We have seen a decline in parent volunteerism and parent activity in the school," said Laura Bariel, the director of teaching and learning at Natomas Charter School.

Natomas Charter School also sees the need for parent buy-in. That is why Bariel said they named the school year's theme "belonging," for not just students but parents too.

"We have a three-way contract at Natomas Charter between the parent, the student and the school because all three are needed to have the student find success," Bariel said.

Travis Bristol, an associate professor of education at the Berkeley School of Education, said the solution to chronic absenteeism is not just engaging parents but changing curriculum.

"Students will come to school if they believe the curriculum is both rigorous and engaging," Bristol said.

He also said schools need to create a safe environment "where children feel that they are loved and can learn." Bristol also said another concern is that when students do not show up, schools lose funding.

School districts across the state are working to address this absenteeism trend, starting with parent and guardian engagement.