How to avoid wasps during wasp season

Wasp season is here and from mid-March to late August, they are the most active.

There are several ways to avoid them and keep them far away from your home, and they include pennies, cucumbers and not wearing a certain color.

Wasps can be aggressive and with the summer heat right around the corner, wasps are going to get busier. They will be hunting for food and trying to make nests, so you are definitely going to see more.

There is, however, one thing they can't see and that is the color red.

Wasps like bright shades of color, such as yellows and whites. They're sometimes attracted to blues or blacks, but they can't see the color red. This is a color you should avoid altogether.

They also hate the smell of basil and garlic, so drop some cloves in a potted basil plant to keep them out.

Cucumber peel is also unappealing for wasps. They hate the acidic taste, so toss those wherever you don't want wasps to go.

Wasps also hate the smell of copper, like pennies, but they love it when you smell good. So go easy on the perfume and aftershave.