House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband 'violently assaulted' during San Francisco home invasion

SAN FRANCISCO -- Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was assaulted early Friday during a home invasion of the couple's San Francisco residence.

The assault was revealed in a statement from Drew Hammill, spokesman for Speaker Pelosi:

"Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi. The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation. Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time."

There no immediate word from the San Francisco police on the incident.

The nature and extent of 82-year-old Paul Pelosi's injury were not disclosed.

"The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time."