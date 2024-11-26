Married couple in critical condition after house fire in Sacramento's Northgate neighborhood

SACRAMENTO — A husband and wife were left in critical condition following a house fire in Sacramento, officials said Tuesday.

It happened around 3 p.m. at a home along Normington Drive in the Northgate area of the city, the Sacramento Fire Department said. No other injuries were reported.

The department said heavy flames were coming from the garage and spreading across the front of the home when crews responded in the afternoon.

Before the crews' arrival, a neighbor who lived across the street noticed the fire and ran over to help. Sacramento Fire said the married couple, who are in their 70s, were able to make it out of the home before then but had suffered significant burn injuries and smoke inhalation.

At this time, the cause of the fire is not yet known.