Hot air balloon smashes into parked car in Yuba City

YUBA CITY — The Federal Aviation Administration is looking into a Saturday afternoon incident in Yuba City regarding a hot air balloon.

According to the Yuba City Police Department, a certified pilot was using the hot air balloon as a prop at an event near Butte House Road and Stabler Lane for children to take pictures in.

At some point, a gust of wind blew the balloon into a parked vehicle.

In an effort to cause less damage, the pilot, who was the only person onboard, took the balloon into the air and flew it until there was a safe place to land.

The balloon safely landed near Live Oak Boulevard and Downie Street.

Police say nobody was injured and the FAA was contacted.