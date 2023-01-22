Hot air balloon smashes into parked car in Yuba City
YUBA CITY — The Federal Aviation Administration is looking into a Saturday afternoon incident in Yuba City regarding a hot air balloon.
According to the Yuba City Police Department, a certified pilot was using the hot air balloon as a prop at an event near Butte House Road and Stabler Lane for children to take pictures in.
At some point, a gust of wind blew the balloon into a parked vehicle.
In an effort to cause less damage, the pilot, who was the only person onboard, took the balloon into the air and flew it until there was a safe place to land.
The balloon safely landed near Live Oak Boulevard and Downie Street.
Police say nobody was injured and the FAA was contacted.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.