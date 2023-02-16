Hostage situation unfolding in Tuolumne County

TOULUMNE COUNTY - The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office is responding to a hostage situation.

The sheriff's office says it has crisis negotiators on the scene, which is near Phoenix Lake Estates. They're in the early stages of the investigation and are asking the public to stay away from the area. SWAT deputies and hostage negotiators have been called to the scene to help the suspect surrender peacefully.

"Our deputies are actively communicating with a male subject towards a peaceful resolution," the sheriff's office said on its Facebook page.

As a result of the incident, Phoenix Lake Road at Bear Cub Drive and Phoenix Lake Road at Paseo De Los Portales are closed. Authorities are urging people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.