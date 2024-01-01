Riders saddle up for El Dorado County grocery store ride

Two people ride horses through grocery store in El Dorado County

COOL - This story takes "horsing around" to a whole new level.

A pair of horseback riders rode through the aisles of a grocery store to do some shopping and it was all caught on camera.

It happened in the El Dorado County community of Cool on New Years eve. The shoppers saddled up, rode into Holiday Market, and purchased several items in the self checkout line.

But not before the horses did their own business on the store floors .

Riley Redenbaugh, a store employee who shared video of the horses riding through the store, was tasked with picking up after horses.

"I was in the deli, trying not to be seen -- like across the store -- and my manager looks at me and goes 'Riley!' and just yelled for me so...." said Redenbaugh.

A store manager said they welcome the riders into the store, and California's Retail Food code does not allow live animals inside grocery stores, with some exceptions like service dogs.

A El Dorado County Sheriffs Office spokesperson says they are aware of the incident and are looking into whether to recommend any charges.