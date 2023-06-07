Watch CBS News
Honda Accord sought after pedestrian killed on Highway 50 near Placerville

PLACERVILLE — A hit-and-run investigation is underway after a vehicle was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 50 near Placerville.

The California Highway Patrol Placerville division said the collision happened at around 3 a.m.  Monday on the westbound side of the highway near El Dorado Road.

Officers arrived to find a man down in the center median with major injuries. That man, who has yet to be identified, was later pronounced dead at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.

Investigators said the suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2008-2012 white Honda Accord.

