Watch CBS News
Crime

Homicides up last year in California

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

New data shows homicides increased in California this year
New data shows homicides increased in California in 2021 00:50

New California state data shows an increase in the number of homicides last year. 

The total number of reported homicides rose just over seven percent or just over 2,300 in 2021. That's less than the historic high of 4,000 homicides back in 1993. 

The state also says 75 percent of murders last year involved a gun. 

The property crime rate was also up three percent, although last year the number was at a record low.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 25, 2022 / 6:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.