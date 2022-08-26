Homicides up last year in California
New California state data shows an increase in the number of homicides last year.
The total number of reported homicides rose just over seven percent or just over 2,300 in 2021. That's less than the historic high of 4,000 homicides back in 1993.
The state also says 75 percent of murders last year involved a gun.
The property crime rate was also up three percent, although last year the number was at a record low.
