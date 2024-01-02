Watch CBS News
Homicide victim found dead at Ace Hardware warehous in Rocklin identified

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

ROCKLIN — The man who was found dead at an Ace Hardware warehouse in Rocklin has been identified by the Placer County Sheriff's Office as 45-year-old Richard Rodrick Williams.

Williams was found dead near the distribution center's receiving entrance on the night of December 20. Placer County deputies responded to a report of a body on the ground in the area of Industrial Way and Cyber Court.

Mugshot of Fernando Jimenez, 48 Placer County Sheriff's Office

Fernando Jimenez, 48,  has since been arrested and been booked into jail on homicide charges related to Williams' killing.

It is still unclear how Williams died and if the two knew each other.

First published on January 2, 2024 / 10:52 PM PST

