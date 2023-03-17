Homicide victim discovered inside Tuolumne County residence

COLUMBIA — A man's body was found inside a residence in Tuolumne County on Wednesday. And authorities say they suspect foul play.

According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office, the scene is on Calle Quartz Drive in Columbia. The man's body was found at around 3 p.m. The sheriff's office responded to the scene along with the coroner, who determined that the man's death was a homicide.

The investigation is currently in its early stages, and detectives are pursuing all leads, they say. No further details have been released at this time. However, authorities say more information will be provided in the future as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the investigations division at 209-694-2901.

The town of Columbia is about 92 miles southeast of Sacramento, just a few miles north of Sonora.