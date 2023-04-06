Homicide suspect wanted for a Bay Area murder was arrested in Modesto

MODESTO -- A homicide suspect who is wanted by Pittsburg Police Department for a Bay Area murder was arrested on Wednesday night in Modesto.

According to the Modesto Police Department, the suspect, Gregory Rossignon, reportedly entered a convenience store and shot a store clerk for no apparent reason, who later died from his gunshot wounds. Rossignon is said to have fled the store together with another suspect, Jessica Russo.

Detectives say they learned that Rossignon was hiding in an apartment in Modesto, and together with the Modesto Police Department Tactical Team, they managed to take Rossignon into custody. However, Rossignon's surrender came after several hours of negotiating.

Rossignon was then brought back to Pittsburg and will be booked into Contra County jail for murder.

His partner, Russo, was arrested on March 29 during the service of a search warrant at a home in Antioch.