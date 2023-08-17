Homicide Investigation Underway in Rio Linda after man's body found

RIO LINDA - A homicide investigation is underway after a man's body was found in Rio Linda Wednesday night.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, at 7:30 p.m., they received the report of a deceased person at 6636 14th Street in Rio Linda. Prior to that, emergency personnel from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District had responded to the location at approximately 7:16 p.m.

Law enforcement officials have officially ruled an ongoing investigation as a homicide following a preliminary examination of the victim's body, which had visible injuries.

The victim's exact cause of death has not been released by the county coroner.

Details of what led up to the death have not been released.