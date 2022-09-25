Watch CBS News
Homicide investigation underway after pregnant woman stabbed

By Jennifer Bonnett

/ CBS Sacramento

LODI -- Police are investigating after a pregnant woman was stabbed in Lodi early Sunday morning.

Just after midnight, officers responded to Eagle Place near Century Boulevard for a call of a disturbance in which a female was reported to have been stabbed or shot. 

Officers arrived on scene and found the unresponsive 25-year-old, pregnant female, suffering from a stab wound, according to police. 

Despite life-saving measures, she died. 

A 22-year-old male was also found on scene with a non-life threatening laceration to the head.

Detectives are investigating, and there are no details regarding a suspect or motive at this time.

First published on September 25, 2022 / 12:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

