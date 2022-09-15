Watch CBS News
Homicide investigation underway after man found shot dead at Sacramento hotel

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Detectives say they are now investigating the death of a man at a Sacramento hotel as a homicide.

Sacramento police say the man was found dead at the 200 block of Bannon Street hotel late Wednesday morning. He had suffered at least one gunshot wound, officers say.

Homicide detectives have since taken over the investigation.

The area has been combed for evidence and any possible witnesses, police say.

No suspect information has been released and exactly what led up to the shooting is still unclear.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the man killed. 

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on September 15, 2022 / 9:11 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

