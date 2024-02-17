Homicide investigation underway after 3 found dead in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO - An investigation is underway after three people were found dead in Sacramento County on Saturday afternoon, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said they responded to the 5700 block of Shadow Creek Drive and found three people dead. They said the three were likely killed by gunshot wounds.

The homicide unit is en route to take over the investigation. The investigation is in its early stages and information leading up to the incident has not been released.

All the victims appear to be adults, deputies said.

Shadow Creek Drive is off of Madison Avenue near Arcade Creek.

No information about possible suspects has been released at this time.