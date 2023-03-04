2 arrested after woman found shot dead in south Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO — Two people have been arrested after a woman was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a south Sacramento residence this week, authorities said Saturday.

Traydeon Holmes, 22, and Monique Moore, 41, were booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on murder charges. They are expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies assisted Metro Fire personnel in responding to a report of an unconscious 30-year-old woman inside a residence along Casa Grande Way in the Florin area just before noon on Friday.

Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the woman was officially declared dead. Authorities said an inspection of the body revealed a discrete gunshot wound to the torso.

The relationship between the suspects and the victim is unclear at the time, as is the events that led to the woman's death.