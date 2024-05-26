Watch CBS News
Local News

Homicide investigation underway in Tracy after 1 killed, another hospitalized in shooting

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

TRACY – One person was killed and another is in the hospital after they were shot early Sunday morning in Tracy, police said.

The Tracy Police Department said they received reports of shots fired in the parking lot of a gas station in the 3400 block of N. Tracy Boulevard.

Police then found two victims in the area.

One person died at the scene and the other person was taken to the hospital in critical condition but is stable. 

The person killed was identified as 23-year-old Alexander Aguon of Stockton.

Police said they are investigating it as a homicide and no information about a suspect was available. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

First published on May 26, 2024 / 3:43 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.