Homicide investigation underway in Tracy after 1 killed, another hospitalized in shooting

TRACY – One person was killed and another is in the hospital after they were shot early Sunday morning in Tracy, police said.

The Tracy Police Department said they received reports of shots fired in the parking lot of a gas station in the 3400 block of N. Tracy Boulevard.

Police then found two victims in the area.

One person died at the scene and the other person was taken to the hospital in critical condition but is stable.

The person killed was identified as 23-year-old Alexander Aguon of Stockton.

Police said they are investigating it as a homicide and no information about a suspect was available.