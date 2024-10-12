Inmate found with head trauma at Folsom prison dies, homicide investigation underway

FOLSOM – A homicide investigation is underway at the California State Prison, Sacramento after an inmate died early Saturday morning, officials said.

Shortly before 4 a.m., staff responded to a cell that Kyle Cooper and Rahshan Mackey occupied after an alarm was sounded.

This is where the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation found Cooper unresponsive, saying he had head trauma.

Cooper, 50, was taken to an outside hospital where he later died, officials said.

Mackey was then placed in restricted housing.

Cooper was received in 2015 after he was sentenced to 37 years for three counts of second-degree robbery with an enhancement of using a firearm as a second striker. He was also convicted of possessing a firearm by a felon or addict as a second striker.

Mackey, 38, was received in 2021 after he was sentenced in Alameda County to 23 years for voluntary manslaughter with an enhancement. Then he was sentenced to more than two years in 2024 for assault with a deadly weapon.