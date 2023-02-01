Watch CBS News
Authorities arrest suspect in homicide involving 18-year-old victim in Rancho Cordova

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

RANCHO CORDOVA - A suspect is in custody after an 18-year-old woman was killed in Rancho Cordova, authorities said Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a suspect who was being pursued by authorities was arrested after a shooting involving law enforcement in Elk Grove. A CBS Sacramento crew at that scene confirmed the suspect and chase were connected to the Rancho Cordova homicide.

The shooting in Elk Grove happened at Bruceville Road and Big Horn Boulevard. At this time, it is unclear who fired the shots and if anyone was injured.

Sheriff's deputies were called at around 1:15 p.m. to the Rancho Cordova scene in the 3000 block of Ramsgate Way, just off Mather Field Road.

The woman's cause of death remains unknown at this time.

Further information on the suspect was not yet available.

CBS13 Staff
