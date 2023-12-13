Suspect arrested after man killed in North Highlands shooting

NORTH HIGHLANDS – Investigators have arrested the suspected gunman in a deadly shooting that led to an evacuation of a North Highlands street Wednesday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Jarrell Triplet, 30. Triplet was located and detained in the Sacramento area Thursday morning.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

Investigators said there were no more outstanding suspects.

The shooting left a man dead on Georgia Drive near A Street in the early afternoon. That man has since been identified as Adam Joseph Williams, 32, of North Highlands.

Homicide detectives collected evidence around a trailer parked on Georgia Drive. The deadly shooting happened right outside the trailer's doors.

Triplet and Williams had both been in a relationship with the same woman, one currently and one previously, the sheriff's office said. A motive for the shooting has not yet been determined.

Triplet is expected to appear in Sacramento County court for arraignment on Monday. He faces a felony murder charge and is ineligible for bail.

Craig Gillett was working on a balcony across the street and watched as a verbal altercation turned violent between a group of men and women.

"It was three, three shots fired," Gillett said. "It's like escalating and there was like commotion and then the girls are just screaming at the top of their lungs at the guys up there and then — gunshots."

The scene led to a massive police presence. Deputies and a SWAT Team descended on the block after the shooting, fearing the suspect could be holed up in a home.

Neighbors, including some families with young children, were forced to evacuate.

"I came home from work and the street was blocked off, and my baby and mother-in-law were home and I wasn't able to get to them, so it was a scary situation," father Matt Smith said.

Deputies lifted the evacuation order once they determined the shooting suspect was no longer on the scene.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said some 911 callers described as many as 30 people involved in the dispute that led to the shooting.

Gillett said he never saw more than six people in the argument.

"I didn't think it would happen like this, I didn't think that anything would happen like that," Gillett said.