Homicide detectives investigate deadly shooting in Antelope
ANTELOPE — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Antelope on Monday night.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it happened on Firestone Way in Antelope.
Sheriff's deputies located a man with a gunshot wound there. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
There was no information available on a suspect.
