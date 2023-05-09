Watch CBS News
Homicide detectives investigate deadly shooting in Antelope

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

ANTELOPE — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Antelope on Monday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it happened on Firestone Way in Antelope.

Sheriff's deputies located a man with a gunshot wound there. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no information available on a suspect.

First published on May 8, 2023 / 9:48 PM

