Homemade pellet gun seized from suspect during Stockton clean-up mission

STOCKTON – Officers say they arrested one person during a clean-up mission in Stockton this week after he was found with a homemade pellet gun in his waistband.

The arrest happened Wednesday morning near Lincoln Street and Mormon Slough.

Stockton police say officers were helping with the clean-up mission in the area when they noticed someone with what looked like a gun in his waistband.

SPD News: Weapons Arrest On October 19, 2022, at 7:52 a.m., Stockton Police Strategic Community Officers contacted the... Posted by Stockton Police Department on Thursday, October 20, 2022

That man was promptly detained. The gun was soon found to be a homemade pellet gun, also known as a "zip gun."

Ammunition was also soon found in the man's possession.

Police say the suspect, 44-year-old Rondell Hale, also allegedly tried to hurt himself while he was being taken into custody.

Hale has since been booked into jail and is facing weapons, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest charges.