Homeless tents near Sacramento school removed per city park rules

SACRAMENTO - Sacramento's 311 call center has had an influx of calls and at least 80 requests regarding homeless in the Tahoe Park area.

Tents planned to be taken down by Thursday night were about 1,000 feet outside of an elementary school, but that's not the reason for the cleanup. Camping in a park goes against city rules.

"It's not really an appropriate place to live. It's in a park it's next to a school, it's next to the horseshoe pits. People go there all the time to play," said Laura Bocanegra, a Tahoe Park resident.

Bocanegra said she's reported the camp to the city's 311 call center several times.

"I put requests for people sleeping or cussing or living there making a mess, sometimes engaging in drug-related activities," Bocanegra said.

"We were notified with a sudden increase in calls in that area," said Brian Pedro, the interim director of the Sacramento Department of Community Response. "There were tents in the park, they were tagged with an abatement sticker and they will be removed today."

Pedro said they respond to calls by priority based on ordinance criteria.

"Top priorities are going be critical infrastructure, 500 feet of schools, blocking sidewalks, public health safety concern," Pedro said.

Brian Pedro says they receive 160 calls per day for homeless concerns across the city. He says it's not a dispatch or emergency line but rather a way for the city to assess the situation before determining priority and a solution.

Requests can be new, in progress, or closed. The 311 app will tell you what phase a call is in.

The Tahoe Park encampment should be closed by Friday.

"[Tahoe Park] again is no camping," Pedro said. "We gave 24-hour notice we'll come back today, offer them any services, if they refuse then we wait for them to break down their tent and leave the area."

"Homelessness is a big issue in Sacramento we just want the kids and the homeless people to be safe," Bocanegra said.

One mom told CBS13 that people have been avoiding the horseshoe game pit because that's where the encampment is. She's hoping the folks living in the tents get shelter and that neighbors can enjoy all the park has to offer.