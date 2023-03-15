Homeless population raises concerns as March Madness is set to bring crowds to downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — March Madness in Sacramento comes with deep concerns from both the rising homeless population and those who want to see them moved out.

So how is the city preparing for the crowds while balancing the unfortunate new landscape dotting our downtown streets?

The NCAA Basketball Tournament takes center stage at the Golden 1 Center bringing thousands of people from across the country to Sacramento this week. Many downtown hotels will be filled with out-of-town players and fans.

But as fans flock to see college basketball's finest inside G1C, walking or driving around downtown to get there, they're also able to see a less glamorous side of the capital city.

We found a number of homeless encampments just blocks away from the arena.

"It just makes me really uncomfortable," one person said.

"Sometimes they'll follow you. Sometimes they shout at you and say things," another person said.

But homeless advocates say the fear factor goes both ways. They're worried that with such a high-profile event in town, people living on the streets may be forced to move.

"Those responses are always the same. You try to hide people experiencing homelessness for people visiting from out of town," said Bob Erlenbusch with the Sacramento Area Regional Coalition For The Homeless. "I would hope that the city doesn't do that."

During last year's Ironman competition, homeless campers were asked by county park rangers to relocate away from the competition area.

We checked with the City of Sacramento, which said there are no plans to perform any sweeps because of the tournament.

City navigators routinely work with those who are homeless to find them shelter, and the city recently reopened its safe ground at Miller Park which had been closed since the January storms.

Some people attending arena events wish the city would do more, but others say it won't make much difference.

Timing could add to the problem this week. Just as the crowds start to arrive Wednesday for March Madness, the city's temporary weather shelter is set to close.