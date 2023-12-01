2 homeless people killed, another 3 wounded in Las Vegas shooting

LA city officials believe killer is "preying on the homeless" LA city officials believe killer is "preying on the homeless" 02:50

A shooting in Las Vegas Friday evening left two people dead and three others wounded, authorities said.

The shooting occurred a little after 5:30 p.m. local time at an intersection near U.S. Highway 95 in East Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to CBS News.

All five victims were homeless, police disclosed.

The three wounded victims suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police told CBS affiliate KLAS-TV.

The circumstances of the shooting and identities of the victims were not immediately provided. The shooter was still at large as of Friday night, police told KLAS.

This comes after Los Angeles officials reported Friday that they are seeking a suspected serial killer in the shooting deaths of three homeless people earlier this week. The killings occurred on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday.

In a news conference Friday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass urged unhoused people to immediately seek shelter.

"Our message to the unhoused community is clear — do not sleep alone tonight. Seek shelter, seek services, stay together, seek support and we need your help to get the word out," Bass said.