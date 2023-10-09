Man who was homeless found dead under South Sacramento bridge

SOUTH SACRAMENTO - Sacramento County Sheriff deputies are searching for a suspect or suspects after a man, who was homeless, was found dead under a bridge.

Sergeant Amar Gandhi with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a homeless person was discovered by Elder Creek near the 8200 block of Gerber Road in South Sacramento at around 4 p.m. Sunday.

"He had some sort of wound on his torso," said Sgt. Gandhi.

He said investigators initially believed it was a gunshot wound but found no weapon.

"No shell casings recovered either; there is still a lot of searching to get through," Sgt. Gandhi said.

Just above the search is a mobile home park. Residents there told CBS 13 it is usually a quiet area.

"There's not a steady encampment," said Sgt. Gandhi. "There's not like a tent city or anything like that, but there are folks who are known to stay here periodically."

CBS13 spoke with the victim's friend, who's also homeless, and said she does not know who would have targeted the victim. She wants answers for what happened.

"There is so much unreported violence that's going on in this homeless population right now," said Sgt. Gandhi.

Gandhi said it is too soon to know who was responsible, but safety for the homeless community is a concern.

"These kinds of things do happen," said Gandhi. "This is a big reason why we are so focused on this homeless population: getting them services and enforcing laws that are in place."

Sgt. Gandhi told CBS 13 that investigators would like to think this was isolated, but they are still searching for the suspect or suspects.

If you know anything about this death, contact the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.