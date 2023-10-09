Arrest made after homeless man found dead under south Sacramento bridge

SOUTH SACRAMENTO - Sacramento County sheriff deputies arrested a suspect after a man, who was homeless, was found dead under a bridge over the weekend.

Mugshot of Richard Bradford Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

The person arrested was identified Tuesday as Richard Bradford.

Sergeant Amar Gandhi with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said a homeless person was discovered by Elder Creek near the 8200 block of Gerber Road in south Sacramento at around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

"He had some sort of wound on his torso," said Sgt. Gandhi.

He said investigators initially believed it was a gunshot wound but found no weapon.

"No shell casings recovered either; there is still a lot of searching to get through," Sgt. Gandhi said.

Just above the search is a mobile home park. Residents there told CBS13 it is usually a quiet area.

"There's not a steady encampment," said Sgt. Gandhi. "There's not like a tent city or anything like that, but there are folks who are known to stay here periodically."

It remains unclear what led to the homeless man's death and how it happened.

CBS13 spoke with the victim's friend, who's also homeless, and said she wants answers for what happened.

"There is so much unreported violence that's going on in this homeless population right now," said Sgt. Gandhi.

Gandhi said safety for the homeless community is a concern.

"These kinds of things do happen," said Gandhi. "This is a big reason why we are so focused on this homeless population: getting them services and enforcing laws that are in place."