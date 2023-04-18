Watch CBS News
Local News

Homeless camp under Amador County tailing dam catches fire

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Morning headlines - 04/18/2023
Morning headlines - 04/18/2023 01:25

JACKSON – A homeless camp under a tailing dam in Amador County went up in flames last week, firefighters say.

The Jackson Fire Department says they responded to a report of smoke at the Oro De Amador property Friday morning. At the scene, crews found a camp under the tailing dam had caught fire.

Jackson Fire crews, along with crews from several other agencies, responded to the scene and contained the fire to one camp.

Firefighters have continued to monitor the site to make sure the flames were completely out.

No injuries were reported.

The people who lived at the camp have been contacted by Jackson's homeless outreach coordinator.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on April 18, 2023 / 6:33 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.