Homeless camp under Amador County tailing dam catches fire

JACKSON – A homeless camp under a tailing dam in Amador County went up in flames last week, firefighters say.

The Jackson Fire Department says they responded to a report of smoke at the Oro De Amador property Friday morning. At the scene, crews found a camp under the tailing dam had caught fire.

Jackson Fire crews, along with crews from several other agencies, responded to the scene and contained the fire to one camp.

Firefighters have continued to monitor the site to make sure the flames were completely out.

No injuries were reported.

The people who lived at the camp have been contacted by Jackson's homeless outreach coordinator.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear.