Holiday shoppers re-emerge on Black Friday post-pandemic, but what is inflation's impact?

FOLSOM — For the first time in years, Black Friday shoppers were in stores maskless buying gifts for themselves or their families as we approach the holiday season.

But how much are people spending this year with prices increasing across the board and wages decreasing?

"This is Christmas shopping," said Jeanne Rodriguez, who was braving Black Friday at the Folsom Premium Outlets.

"I got a coat. I got a sweater," said Cheryl Anderson, another shopper.

The rush to spend is back and bigger than ever after years of a pandemic sidelined shoppers and shuttered stores.

"Being in a place like an outlet gives us a platform to reach out," says Shikha Singh.

Singh opened two Sarang stores in Roseville months before the pandemic hit.

"We went through a hard time," Singh said.

Now post-pandemic, Singh took a leap of faith, reopening one store at the Folsom outlets.

"We definitely are hoping people will notice us here," Singh said.

So as shoppers lined up to spend cash, can they afford to buy?

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate in the Sacramento area increased by 2.4% between September 2021 and September 2022 as inflation increased as well. But shoppers are still spending.

"I like the rush to get up early and see the people going crazy," says Yadi Martinez.

With inflation soaring, it's making every purchase this year more expensive. But with a packed outlet mall and shoppers filling their bags to the brim, it seems like spending is no concern — and most would rather do it in person.

"It's important to try and support your community and small businesses," Rodriguez said.

Shoppers have mixed feelings about how they spend their cash, but one way or another, the holiday shopping is getting done.